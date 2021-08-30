Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 382 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.17. 1,374,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,173,441. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $376.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

