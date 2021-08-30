Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,725. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16.

