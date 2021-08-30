Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Achieves $9,681.93 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $9,681.93 and $110.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

