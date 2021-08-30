Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.52% of Element Solutions worth $30,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Element Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESI opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

