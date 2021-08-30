Elik I. Fooks Sells 2,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.80. 401,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.82. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $326.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

