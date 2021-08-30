Elizabeth Sandler Buys 500 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $11,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Elizabeth Sandler bought 500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.00.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. 927,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,660. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.