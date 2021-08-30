Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 2,500 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $144,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $169,975.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $61.02. 1,056,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.45. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BIGC. Barclays increased their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

