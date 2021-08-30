Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This is a boost from Ellerston Asian Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In other news, insider Marian Carr acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$29,500.00 ($21,071.43).

Ellerston Asian Investments Company Profile

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

