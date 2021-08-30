Ellipsis Trading Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002092 BTC on major exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $307.62 million and $324.83 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 424,619,763 coins and its circulating supply is 301,458,081 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

