ELYSIA Hits Market Capitalization of $20.85 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and $1.05 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,304,626 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

