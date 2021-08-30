Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EMCF stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.47. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Emclaire Financial by 309.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the second quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the second quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

