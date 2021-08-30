Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $81.73.

