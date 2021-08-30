Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.2% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.27. 1,707,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

