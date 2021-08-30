Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Up 0.9%

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.12 and last traded at C$41.04. 175,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 497,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.69.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.71. The company has a market cap of C$10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$304,945.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$60,195.41. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total value of C$2,112,098.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

