Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.91, with a volume of 1346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

