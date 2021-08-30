Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$29.77 and last traded at C$30.10. 392,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 796,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

