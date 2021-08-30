Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post sales of $49.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $173.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $188.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $201.38 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $783.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after buying an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $3,025,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 411,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

