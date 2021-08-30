Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 21,070,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

ENDP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.35. 225,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,074. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $548.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 45.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

