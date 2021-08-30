Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Update

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 21,070,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.
ENDP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.35. 225,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,074. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $548.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 45.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
