Enecuum Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and $317,986.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,123,718 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

