Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 11,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 703,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
