Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 11,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 703,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $3,258,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 773,166 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

