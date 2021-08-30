Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENLAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.4349 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

