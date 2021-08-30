Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Up 32.0% in August

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,392. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.85 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Energizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Energizer by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Energizer by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 224,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

