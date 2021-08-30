Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

