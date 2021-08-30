Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) Director Purchases C$41,580.00 in Stock

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) Director Louis Craig Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.32 per share, with a total value of C$41,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,774,991.99.

Shares of Engine Media stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,925. Engine Media Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.57 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The company has a market cap of C$126.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66.

Engine Media Company Profile

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

