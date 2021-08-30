Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ENLV stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.