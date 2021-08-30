Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ENLV stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

