ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of XNGSF opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.