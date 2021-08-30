ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of XNGSF opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.20.
ENN Energy Company Profile
