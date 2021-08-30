Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.95. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

