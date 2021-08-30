Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

