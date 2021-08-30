Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,637 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of ANSYS worth $66,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $365.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.51. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

