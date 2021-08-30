Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 50,282 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $67,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $188.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.88. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

