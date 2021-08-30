Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of British American Tobacco worth $65,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

