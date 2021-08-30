Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.54% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $74,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 381,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 649,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 349,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,014 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.