Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 200,841 Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $61,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFHY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 425,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

DFHY opened at $25.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17.

