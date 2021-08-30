Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,279 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Copart worth $55,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Copart by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,091,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,521,000 after acquiring an additional 434,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

