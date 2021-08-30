Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 48,682 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.21% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $58,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $39,251,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $66.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

