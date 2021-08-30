Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 49,841 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $63,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $175.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

