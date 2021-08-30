Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 49,969 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $60,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.89 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

