Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 69,885 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of CarMax worth $56,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

