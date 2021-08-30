Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,465 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $824.81 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 216.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $818.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.