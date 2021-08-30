Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,418 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Zebra Technologies worth $66,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $587.96 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $588.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.25.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

