Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Kimberly-Clark worth $63,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

