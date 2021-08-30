Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,987 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $58,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP stock opened at $148.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

