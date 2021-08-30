Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,595 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $59,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $125.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.69. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $125.65.

