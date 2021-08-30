Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Genuine Parts worth $56,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC opened at $123.66 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

