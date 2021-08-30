Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $58.27 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $58,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.50 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.63.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.