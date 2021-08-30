Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $59.67 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $59,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $260.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

