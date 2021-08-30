Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $63.27 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $63,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after purchasing an additional 698,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

