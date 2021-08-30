Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $64.46 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Snap-on worth $64,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

NYSE:SNA opened at $227.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

