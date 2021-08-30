Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $72.50 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $72,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,101,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,565.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,577.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,466.30. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

