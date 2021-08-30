Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $73,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $259.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

